PARRAMATTA Eels legend Nathan Hindmarsh has expressed his delight at seeing country rugby league players continually making their presence felt in the NRL.
Hindmarsh, in Bathurst on Wednesday as part of ClubsNSW's Perfect Plate promotion, took time to talk about the opportunities available for regional kids in forging potential rugby league career at the top level.
As a player born in Bowral who played his junior football in the Southern Highlands it's a topic that's always close to Hindmarsh's heart.
He said that it always brings him joy to see country based talents going to distance and winding up on the biggest stage that rugby league has to offer.
"It's always nice to see blokes playing NRL from regional areas. That's what I enjoyed about Origin this year, seeing where a lot of those guys were from, especially Liam Martin and Isaah Yeo," he said.
"It's great to see because obviously the state of the game in the country is not what it used to be and what it was when we were growing up, where the whole town would come out to watch the local first grade side.
"We're still ticking along, and I think the fact that kids from here are seeing these guys from regional areas playing in the NRL gives them an idea of making it there one day."
However, Hindmarsh said he's seen overly-passionate parents get in the way of their child's enjoyment of the sport.
He wants both players and their parents to approach the sport with the right mentality.
"Playing in the NRL is great but it doesn't mean that you should set your sights completely on doing that. You should be out there playing for fun, staying fit, getting out a bit of aggression and socialising with your mates," he said.
"I've got four boys at home and they know their limitations. I encourage them to just get out there and have a go on the weekends, which is what I expect most parents to do.
"I've seen it happen too many times where parents push their kids and believe that if they're not playing division one in your local areas then you're not good enough and you shouldn't play any more. I hate that mentality."
Pathways set up by Rugby League NSW and more visibility in general for regional areas has given country juniors a greater chance to be noticed by scouts.
Plus, the presence of NRL games in the region, such as the Penrith Panthers' ongoing committment to playing a game each year at Bathurst's Carrington Park, gives kids the chance a chance to watch their sporting idols in person.
"NRL clubs know what's in store when they go out looking at rural areas now," Hindmarsh said.
"That's something that's improved year in and year out. We still see so many kids coming from there.
"[Games in the region] are a great way for kids to meet players as well. An NRL player meeting those kids might be the thing that either gets them into the sport or keeps them in it."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.