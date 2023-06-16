From being introduced to the game in northern Queensland, to winning three consecutive flags with the Bathurst Bushrangers' women squad from 2015-2017.
Abbey Hardie has enjoyed an incredible run in her career to date, but on Saturday she'll hit a significant milestone for the club.
Away to Dubbo Demons, Hardie will bring up her 100th game for the club, the first Bushrangers women's player to do so.
She's also the first player in AFL Central West to play 100 games for a single club.
When she first signed up for the Bushrangers all those years ago in 2015, she admitted she felt a little nervous.
"I moved to Bathurst at the end of 2014 and I obviously wanted to keep playing," she said.
"I heard in 2015 that the Bushies were starting up a women's team and I was a little bit nervous in the beginning because I was going to be playing in an actual competition."
While there's still a number of foundation players left in the squad, many took a break to have children or because they sustained long-term injuries.
"That really allowed me to skip forward to 100 before they did," she said.
"There's still a fair few up their. Kelsey Richards recently hit her 50th, someone that I've been playing alongside for a while now."
Hardie's first introduction to the sport of Australian rules football was from an old PE teacher when she was living in northern Queensland.
"I started to play in 2011, which would have been when I was in year seven," she said.
"Our PE teacher came in at the time and she loved footy. She asked if there were any girls interested in playing.
"There was a competition being played about two hours away from us called the Caroll Berry Cup.
"We had about five hours practice after school in total, but we ended up winning. I guess my love of footy grew from there."
She said the Bushrangers club feels like "home".
"I guess because It's my first club I've been to, so I've felt at home with them," she said.
"I just love being around them and they're always so welcoming and supportive of whatever you do.
"If you need something, they're always there to reach out and lend a hand.
"We're really, really big on mental health as well. That's something that I really like, knowing that you can fall back on with all of them.
"I've loved playing with so many different girls and so many different women, that have come from so many different backgrounds.
"I've just always loved being in that community."
Hardie's 100th game will take place at South Dubbo Oval against the high-flying Demons, who currently sits in second, having four games.
Play is set to get underway from 12.30pm, the same time as the other round fixture at Waratahs between Orange Tigers and Cowra Blues.
Bathurst Giants have the bye.
In the men's competition, Demons will host Bushrangers from 2.15pm, while the Bathurst Giants are away to Orange Tigers at 2.15pm.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.