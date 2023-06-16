Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Bathurst Bushrangers' Abbey Hardie set to play her 100th game in AFL Central West Women's

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated June 16 2023 - 4:44pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst Bushrangers' Abbey Hardie will bring up her 100th game for the women's team on Saturday, the first player to do so. Picture by James Arrow
Bathurst Bushrangers' Abbey Hardie will bring up her 100th game for the women's team on Saturday, the first player to do so. Picture by James Arrow

From being introduced to the game in northern Queensland, to winning three consecutive flags with the Bathurst Bushrangers' women squad from 2015-2017.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.