AFTER being taught to play the game at 5-years-old, Mia Nunan is on her way to becoming a chess prodigy, and now she is one step closer to reaching her 'check mate.'
The Western Primary Chess Tournament at St Philomena's Catholic Primary has ensured Mia can make another move towards achieving her dream of competing in chess contests.
"It would be alright to go in a few official competitions, that would be good, I would really like that," she said.
Now in Year 6 at St Phil's, Mia has been a part of the school's chess club since Year 3, and she hasn't looked back.
And her favourite thing about the game - the fact that it's like a puzzle that needs to be solved.
"I just like that it's kind of like a logic puzzle - everything is there in front of you, and you just need to see it, and foresee what's going to happen to win the game," Mia said.
Though some students might find the game to be difficult, Mia said she would recommend everyone give it a try.
"For anyone that is wanting to play chess but doesn't really know how to do it, definitely learn how to do it, it is worth it," she said.
Another thing that makes it all worth it - being able to make new friends from different schools.
And the Western Primary Chess Tournament is the perfect place to meet new people.
"I really like that my school hosts because it's a way of bringing all the schools together," Mia said.
The tournament has been bringing schools together annually at St Philomena's for the past fifteen years, and this year it was held on Thursday, June 15.
According to organiser, classroom teacher and chess enthusiast Shane Hanley, the social aspect of the day plays a big part in its success.
"It's a social thing, as soon as I call lunch, there'll be 100 kids out there kicking the football around and playing handball and so they get to meet kids from other schools," he said.
Nearly 100 representatives from six schools around the district attended the event, participating in either the championships grade, or the rookies grade.
Holy Family, Scots All Saints, Assumption, St Phils, Perthville Public and O'Connell Public were all present on the day, competing for the top spot.
"The champion team will go on and represent the Bathurst region at a higher level, whereas the rookies - it's just their year of getting used to playing the game," Mr Hanley said.
The students at St Phils also have the opportunity to get to know the game by being a part of the schools chess club.
There are currently 80 students at the primary school who are involved in the chess club, which is now led by senior students.
"It's now peer run, so the Year 5's and 6's will go in for term three and four and teach the kindergarten kids," Mr Hanley said.
"We've also got a giant chess board out the back which is bigger than some of the kids, and that's how you get them interested in it."
The biggest bonus for Mr Hanley though, is that chess helps his students to focus.
"I've found that it's great for concentration," he said.
The chess club has been running at St Philomena's for 22 years, and Mr Hanley said a recent resurgence for the game has ensured it will stand strong for years to come.
