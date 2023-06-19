WHY DO chess players always keep playing the game?
They never get board.
And the students competing at the Western Primary Chess Tournament held at St Philomena's on Thursday, June 15, proved that the game could absolutely keep them entertained.
Approximately 100 students participated in the tournament, from schools all around the district, including Holy Family, Scots All Saints, Perthville Public, O'Connell Public, Assumption and St Phil's.
There were two competitions held within the tournament, with students either participating in the rookies grade, or the championship grade.
The winners of the championship grade will be invited to represent Bathurst at a higher level tournament to be held later in the year.
