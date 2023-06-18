The popularity of cadets increased greatly around this time, mainly due to what was taking place at Gallipoli.
Much of the news, though, was being heavily censored by the military authorities.
The two medals on Cadet Sergeant Simpson's chest are likely to be cadet medals, which were usually awarded for being a good rifle shot.
Cadets in Bathurst often performed drills twice a week on their school grounds, wearing uniforms and carrying dummy rifles or broomsticks.
Drill would include marching in formation, skirmishing, taking part in fake battles and shooting practice of a Saturday morning up at the Bathurst Rifle Range.
In some schools, bayonet instruction took place.
Teachers were encouraged to become school cadet officers to strengthen the link between the school and cadet training.
Some schools would go down on the banks of the Macquarie River to carry out some drills.
Cadets would usually become involved in any parades or processions that took place in Bathurst. These parades could be quite long, extending up past Russell Street.
The processions would also include many schoolchildren as well as the Junior Red Cross.
Cadets had been a pastime since 1870, when the NSW Government decided to introduce "military drill" into the curriculum of our public schools.
A couple of years later, it was decided by the NSW Department of Public Instruction that any teachers not familiar with "military drill" would receive special instruction so that they could give their young "volunteers" the necessary training.
This decision allowed more cadet units to be formed in the public school system, including here in Bathurst.
An area would often be set aside in school grounds for marching and other instruction and drills.
Rolls were kept to prove that each cadet had attended various training with the aim to teach the boys discipline and teamwork, as well as to foster leadership.
It appeared to become fashionable to incorporate a corps of cadets into schools, especially private schools, and the advantages were obvious to many.
The cost was usually borne by the parents or family members.
The project was encouraged by the defence department, at least until the 1890s Depression, when some were forced to fold up.
All Saints' College, the Bathurst Superior Public School in Howick Street and St Stanislaus' College all had cadet units as part of the Colonial Cadet Corps of New South Wales.
The procession that preceded the centennial festivities in Bathurst early in 1888 had 120 cadets as part of the parade that formed up in front of the Bathurst Town Hall in William Street before marching down to the Bathurst Showground, with more than 3000 other schoolchildren from Bathurst and district.
These local cadet units remained under the NSW Cadet Corps system until July 16, 1906, when the Australian Commonwealth Cadet Corps was brought into being.
One Kelso cadet served for a number of years and, when World War One broke out, he was sent on the steam train to Lithgow to the Small Arms Factory to do "guard duty".
The boys were very keen to do the job and to be part of the war. The guards slept in tents on the site.
The Kelso cadet was Arthur Oliver Saunders, the son of Mrs R. Saunders.
Prior to enrolling in the AIF, Arthur was a ledger-keeper at Mockler Bros. He left for Egypt as part of the reinforcements for 20th Infantry Battalion.
On arrival in Egypt, he was sent to Gallipoli. In late 1915, prior to the evacuation, Arthur was wounded.
After recuperating, he was sent to France, where he was killed in action at Menin Road on October 9, 1917.
Sergeant Arthur Saunders was just 21 and was about to attend the School of Instruction to become an officer.
