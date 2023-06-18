Western Advocate
From broomsticks to facing battle on the other side of the world | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
June 18 2023 - 5:00pm
Cadet Sergeant Simpson was one of a number of cadets in Bathurst at the time of World War One.
THIS keen young man in his army uniform is Cadet Sergeant Simpson, photographed in May 1915.

The popularity of cadets increased greatly around this time, mainly due to what was taking place at Gallipoli.

