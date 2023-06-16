THE temperature might be dropping lately but the intensity of the Bathurst Swim Club has only been continuing to lift.
They've been hard at work preparing for the Mountains and Plains Winter Championships set to take place in their home pool at the Manning Aquatic Centre.
The winter championships, held in the indoor 25 metre pool, bring the region's best juniors to the city to test how well their training has been faring in the colder conditions.
Swimmers will not just be competing for placings but also for qualifying times to get them into the NSW Country Short Course Championships on June 30, along with the Junior and Senior State Age Championships in September.
Bathurst Swim Club publicity officer Deanne Wade said it's nice for the team's swimmers to take part in familiar waters.
"It's always nice to have an indoor pool that they can train in, which they're comfortable with, and that makes a real difference," she said.
"We have 36 swimmers entered this weekend from our club. There will be swimmers who are just beginning right through to those who are looking for country and state qualifying times.
"It's a great opportunity for everyone to get in there and show what they can do against the rest of their region.
"A lot of the older swimmers will be swimming big programs. Saturday will see a lot of our longer events, the majority of those will feature the older swimmers."
Wade said the club are always thankful to be in a position where training for winter events is easier when compared to other centres.
"They're always keen to be in the pool. It's challenging for some centres in the region because not everywhere has indoor pools," she said.
"It's still nice and warm, which means it's not so hard to get themselves into the pool - even when the air is still a bit fresh for them."
Bathurst Swim Club find themselves in a transitional period following the recent departure of head coach Emilie Miller, who is moving to Queensland.
Miller's appointment in 2022 came from Josh Stapley vacating the head coach job to accept a new role with the Baulkham Hills team.
The team are currently hunting for their next full-time coach.
"We've had Josh move on to further his career, which was fantastic for him, and Emilie, who has moved away as well to progress her Olympic career," Wade said.
"Zofia and Jess are both in the role at the moment, and they're both very capable. Josh and Emilie had both worked closely with the two of them to help prepare them for this role until a new coach is found."
Racing on Saturday gets underway from 2pm while Sunday's races begin at 9am.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
