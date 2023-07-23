BATHURST families could fork out hundreds of dollars more each quarter on electricity bills, but there's a few tips and tricks that will help.
Along with the start of the new financial year, energy bills across Australia will increase with some regions set to pay an extra 25 percent.
Many residents in the region are already experiencing financial hardship, so Lifeline Central West chief executive officer Stephanie Robinson is reminding people of some ways to lower their energy consumption.
Rugging up at home, having a warm room rather than heating the whole house and turning on washing appliances during off-peak times are just some of the tips Ms Robinson has.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"Generally if your feet and head are warm you maintain your body heat, so that in itself can reduce the need to use heating," she said.
"And you don't need to necessarily heat the entire house, but just keep a central room warm by shutting other doors and things like that."
Learning the best times to use high energy consumption appliances will also help lower the bill.
For people with solar panels, setting your appliances to start during the day when the sun is up will mean they use solar energy.
While, those without solar panels can look up the off-peak times with their service provider, and use their high energy consumption appliances like dishwashers, dryers and washing machines during those times.
"I think about 7am is when things get expensive again, so you might use a timer and put your heating on from 6 to 7am, just so the chill is taken off the air when you get up," Ms Robinson said.
"And things like nintendos and gaming devices use energy just being on standby, even if they're not turned on they're still drawing power, so making sure all of that sort of stuff it turned off helps."
Contacting energy providers and discussing plans is also advised by Ms Robinson.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
She said shopping around to find the best deal - or even looking into having a new meter installed - can be a big money saver too.
Another tip is to be upfront and communicate with service providers.
Ms Robinson said some providers have hardship plans for those struggling to make payments, but communication is key.
Otherwise, Lifeline Central West's financial counsellors can help with budgeting strategies and money plans.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.