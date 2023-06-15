WE have just had a visit to a specialist at the Bloomfield Medical Centre, Orange.
This is such an impressive building right next to the hospital, and a short distance from the airport.
Specialists fly in and out of Orange, providing well-needed services to the Western area.
Come on Bathurst! Where are the forward thinkers in local planning? Orange is leaving us for dead.
We need medical specialists in town. We need people to use the airfield.
Why isn't our new hospital being built near the airport?
It makes perfect sense to encourage the fly-in, fly-out doctors to Bathurst and solve two important problems.
