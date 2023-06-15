Western Advocate
Dubbo motorbike mechanic Steve Hanson wins Motorcycle Apprentice of the Year

By Newsroom
Updated June 16 2023 - 9:48am, first published 9:30am
Steven Hansen - Motorcycle Apprentice of the Year. Picture supplied
A mechanic who studied at Bathurst TAFE is celebrating after winning a national apprenticeship award.

