Honour

Looking back on the life of former Bathurst postman Barry Baillie

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated June 22 2023 - 9:40am, first published June 21 2023 - 6:00pm
Shirley and Barry Baillie's love story began in Bathurst as teenagers. Picture supplied
RIDING pushbikes, rabbiting and a rural handyman - three very different things respectively, but together they were the foundation of Barry Baillie.

