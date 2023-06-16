HE lead CSU FC to a Bathurst District Football men's premier league title in 2022, but this year Callum Weafer is embracing a new challenge.
The former Stags skipper made the switch to Bathurst '75's Western Premier League (WPL) squad for the 2023 campaign.
It's his first run in the WPL, having spent almost five years with CSU and he's loving the new level of football.
"It's nice playing with a team that has a higher quality of player across the pitch," he said.
"Same with the training, obviously all the lads are really keen to train, so we get really good turnouts.
"Andrew [Fearnley] and Mark [Comerford] do a great job of running the training, so that's really good too.
"It's just fun playing a good level of football and an added bonus is my mum gets to watch my games now because lots of them are streamed."
Weafer had originally planned to link up with '75 for the 2022 season, with his good mate and ex-CSU coach Andrew Smith at the royal blues.
It ultimately didn't turn out as he had intended but he was glad he had one more year at CSU, where he was able to win the grand final, a year after the COVID-19 lockdown cancelled the club's then undefeated season.
"One of my really good friends was on the committee for CSU and so he was kind of tied there and I didn't want to leave," he said.
"So I ended up staying that year longer plus it was a good opportunity to win the premiership again properly with CSU.
"Once that was done, I was keen to jump across to WPL."
While Weafer has already 'enjoyed' two stints at goal keeper due to unavailability of regular shot stopper Jack Hunter, he's mainly playing at centre back for '75, slightly different to the central midfield or centre defensive mid positions he was playing at CSU.
But he's embraced the new position.
"It's a new position but I'm getting comfy with it," he said.
"But that's another thing I'm really enjoying, it's been fun to try out a different position because I haven't played centre back since I was playing under 12s or 13s."
On Saturday, Bathurst '75 will head away to play Parkes Cobras.
The last time the two teams scored, Jack Press scored a 90th minute winner, to claim a dramatic 1-0 win.
Weafer played goal keeper that day and he's not expected to play there again on Saturday.
He's feeling confident that his team can pick up a win away from home and stretch the lead the royal blues are enjoying at the top of the ladder.
"I'm confident about this weekend, even though we are a bit low on numbers," he said.
"Obviously Parkes are really well drilled but we did create some early opportunities last time and didn't take them.
"So hopefully this time we'll be able to take our chances, so we don't have to spend 89 minutes trying to break them down.
"If we score early, I think it'll open up a bit, which will make it a lot easier to play against them. Otherwise, they're annoyingly well structured."
Kick-off at Woodward Park in Parkes is from 4pm.
In other games, Panorama welcomes Orana Spurs to Proctor Park at 3pm, while Barnstoneworth United and Waratahs clash in an Orange derby at Sir Jack Brabham Park from 3.15pm.
Macquarie United and Dubbo Bulls will play under lights at Apex Oval on Friday from 7pm.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.