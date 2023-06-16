Western Advocate
Bathurst '75 new recruit Callum Weafer is embracing a new challenge in Western Premier League

Bradley Jurd
Bradley Jurd
June 16 2023
Callum Weafer has embraced the move from playing Bathurst District Football men's premier league in 2022, to Western Premier League with Bathurst '75 in 2023. Picture by Phil Blatch
Callum Weafer has embraced the move from playing Bathurst District Football men's premier league in 2022, to Western Premier League with Bathurst '75 in 2023. Picture by Phil Blatch

HE lead CSU FC to a Bathurst District Football men's premier league title in 2022, but this year Callum Weafer is embracing a new challenge.

