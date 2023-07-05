WITH Busby and Edgell blood running through her veins, Patricia 'Sally' Woods was a huge part of Bathurst.
Just as Bathurst was a huge part of her.
Born on July 28, 1927, the only child of Maxwell and Betty Edgell, Mrs Woods grew up in Bathurst but attended boarding school at Ascham, Darling Point.
However, when the Japanese submarines entered Sydney Harbour during the World War II, she was evacuated and returned to Bathurst, completing her education at Marsden School - now Holy Family.
Anyone who has lived in Bathurst is no stranger to the names Edgell and Busby - and Mrs Woods belonged to both families.
Her father and grandfather started the iconic Edgell brand - one of Australia's oldest and biggest canned vegetable companies.
While on her mother's side, one of the Busby ancestors was the first doctor over the Blue Mountains.
Both the Edgell and Busby names remain significant in the Bathurst business community to this day.
Mrs Woods worked for the Edgell family business, firstly in the canteen and then in the laboratory analysing samples.
She was also very sporty, trying her hand in tennis, hockey, golf, and was involved in the Bathurst Pony Club.
She also loved a good game of bridge.
Mrs Woods met the love of her life - Gilburd 'Gibb' - and the couple were married and had three daughters; Tina, Julia and Jenny.
She also had eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, and she loved them all deeply.
The couple moved to Narrabeen in the 70s and started a life in the coastal town, before Mr Woods died in 2004.
Mrs Woods remained in the community until two years ago when she moved to Sydney.
However, Bathurst was always home. Bathurst had her heart.
Mrs Woods died peacefully on June 27, 2023, at Avalon House Nursing Home, one month before her 96th birthday.
