HE WAS Bathurst's very own Bob the builder and original Woodies member.
With a rich history of the local area, Robert 'Bob' Bennett always had a story to accompany every property and landmark.
Whether it was a house or shed he'd built, mischief he'd gotten into back in the day, or even some sneaky gossip, Mr Bennett knew a lot about the region and the people in it.
Born at Bathurst's Strathmore Private Hospital in 1935 to parents Roy and Molly Bennett, his life began during tough times - just as Australia was coming out of The Great Depression and not long before the start of the Second World War.
However, that didn't stop Mr Bennett from having a fun childhood with his two younger brothers; Doug and Ken.
The boys had a fabulous childhood, enjoying the freedom of roaming the hills, shooting rabbits, fishing in the rivers and exploring the local area.
Mr Bennett received his schooling education at Demonstration School, Bathurst High and Georges Plains Public, before starting an apprenticeship as a carpenter with Bathurst Railway.
When his apprenticeship required him to travel to Eveleigh in Sydney, he would hitchhike back to Bathurst every Friday evening.
All for a special someone - Shirley Arrow.
Around five years later, the young couple married at 21 and 20 years of age, before buying a block of land in West Bathurst.
Mr Bennett worked hard putting his building skills to good use, building what would become the newlywed's family home when he wasn't at his full-time job at Edgells as a carpenter.
It wasn't long before the house was finished, that the sound of laughter and the pitter-patter of little feet filled the home.
Mr and Mrs Bennett had five children, Kate, Kim, Chris, Robert and Michael. Sadly, the couple's second child, Kim, died aged only five months.
Mr Bennett had two jobs through most of his working career to provide for his family.
He moved on from Edgells after 12 years and worked for the Southern Mitchell Country Council. Then spent his weekends drawing up house plans and building homes for local residents.
He also had amazing wood-turning skills, and made most of the furniture in his family home himself.
He also replicated styles from the 1800s which helped many local heritage homes keep their authenticity when repairs were needed.
Mr Bennett was one of the founding members of the Central Tablelands Woodcraft Club - also known as The Woodies.
In 2007, he was instrumental in fixing the All Saints Anglican bell tower after designing a steam machine that bent wood to make the wheel needed for the repairs.
Mr Bennett spent almost 30 years with the Woodies and was made a life member in 2019 for his dedication and years of service, which included hours and hours of going to shows in small country towns near Bathurst and putting on wood-turning demonstrations.
He also conducted demonstrations at schools and helped educate members of the Woodies with their other jobs.
Mr Bennett also did a lot of charity work in the local community, especially with the Salvation Army.
It was part of his giving nature.
Outside of working with wood, Mr Bennett played squash, cricket, lawn bowls and golf.
He loved his golf.
He played for 30 years and even had a stint on the radio reading the weekly golf result reports.
Later in his life, Mr Bennett enjoyed being a Pop to his eight grandchildren, and great-grandfather to two baby girls.
He loved his whole family deeply, especially Shirley - his wife of 66 years.
The couple created many amazing memories travelling together around Australia and going on cruises around the Pacific Islands, Fiji and New Zealand.
Mr Bennett was definitely an adventurous person who loved trying new things.
He had a heart of gold and a giving nature, and Mr Bennett will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
