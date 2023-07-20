Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Ex-Bathurst High students hold reunion at Panthers Bathurst

Updated July 20 2023 - 5:05pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

FORMER classmates came together to remember the days of the old schoolyard during a recent reunion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.