FORMER classmates came together to remember the days of the old schoolyard during a recent reunion.
The Bathurst High reunion was held in a room at Panthers Bathurst and featured a cake and plenty of reminiscing.
Organiser Nancy Agnew said it was the fifth reunion that has been held for the group.
The first was held in 2003 and the next will be held in June 2026, when it will be 60 years since first form started high school.
Ms Agnew said she has found more than 300 students from her high school cohort and still has about 30 to find.
"A month before the reunion, I found four of them, and after the reunion, I found one more," she said.
Ms Agnew said those who attended the reunion were really pleased with the night and complimentary about the venue provided by Panthers Bathurst.
"I had a wonderful group in Bathurst that helped me with the reunion," she said.
She said the regular reunions had created a "really strong friendship" group among about 25 former classmates who get together for lunch whenever they are in Bathurst.
