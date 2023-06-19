A BOARD member of the Bathurst Business Chamber believes a lack of promotion is one of the key reasons why the Bathurst-Sydney route has been lost again.
FlyPelican will cease its flights between Bathurst and Sydney from July 14, 2023, the news coming less than 12 months after it commenced the service.
It means Bathurst will again be without a passenger air service, as was experienced in mid-2022 when Regional Express Airlines (REX) withdrew from the route.
Graeme Burke, a board member of the business chamber and a former transport business owner, said he believed very early on that FlyPelican would go the same way as REX.
He said he communicated his concerns to Bathurst Regional Council when its delegate attended Bathurst Business Chamber events.
"I've been telling that delegate from three months onwards that this is not going to work," he said.
"The [passenger] numbers are not there to support it and there's not enough promotion to try and get it going."
Mr Burke claimed that FlyPelican was getting a lot of financial support from council to service the route, and that's why the number of flights increased beyond demand.
However, council's director of Corporate Services and Finance, Aaron Jones, has denied the claim that council subsidised or waived any landing charges and terminal use charges for FlyPelican.
He also denied that council paid for empty seats on flights if there weren't enough bookings.
Mr Jones could not say how much money council has spent to try to make the Bathurst-Sydney route viable.
"The financial support the council provided to assist with the establishment of the Bathurst to Sydney service is the subject of a commercial-in-confidence agreement," he said.
Council did assist in the promotion of FlyPelican's services in Bathurst, for which Mr Jones said "existing resources" were used, those being staff and social media.
But Mr Burke said there wasn't enough promotion by either council or FlyPelican to spread the word about flights to Sydney being available with the airline.
"I'm led to believe by a lot of people that I speak to that it was very, very poorly promoted. I can run into business people in the street today, they didn't even know it existed," he said.
Looking to the future, Mr Burke - who is an experienced pilot himself - believes it will be difficult to find another carrier who wants to take on the Bathurst-Sydney route.
"Nothing's impossible, but it's going to be extremely difficult to get another airline to come along and pick up where this one has left off, simply because this is our second airline in less than 12 months," he said.
Should council find someone willing to take it on, he said more promotion will be vital.
There would also have to be a gradual build-up of flights to match demand.
"It needs a massive amount of promotion. Whoever decides to try to have a go at it has to be super duper reliable and not over-service," Mr Burke said.
"These people were going down earlier in the morning, coming back at mid-morning, going back to Sydney and then back again late in the afternoon. We were just way over-serviced.
"If we had the early morning flight into Sydney and then the late afternoon flight back out, that would have been suffice until such time the patronage picked up on it."
In making the announcement that the FlyPelican service would cease, council said earlier this month that it had been "informed by the operator that bookings have not increased to a level to make the service sustainable".
Council is considering another expressions of interest (EOI) campaign to find a new carrier, but no decisions have been made at this stage.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
