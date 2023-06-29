Western Advocate
Court

Jarrod Douglas Pope Kelly in Bathurst Court for mid-range PCA

By Court Reporter
June 29 2023 - 6:00pm
Bathurst Courthouse, where Jarrod Douglas Pope Kelly pleaded guilty to drink-driving. Picture by James Arrow
A TEACHER who reached for a beer after spending the day supervising a school carnival has found himself before court with a drink-driving charge.

