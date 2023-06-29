A TEACHER who reached for a beer after spending the day supervising a school carnival has found himself before court with a drink-driving charge.
Jarrod Douglas Pope Kelly, 37, of Fitzgeralds Valley pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on June 14, 2023 to mid-range PCA.
Shortly after 3pm on May 11, 2023 - the day of a school carnival - Kelly was stopped by police for rolling through a stop sign at the intersection of Brilliant and Havannah Streets in Bathurst, court papers said.
Kelly, who was behind the wheel of a black Nissan Navara, was subject to a roadside breath test.
Having polished off a full strength Coopers long neck beer 10 minutes prior to getting behind the steering wheel, Kelly gave a positive reading.
He was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station where he gave a second positive indication for alcohol of 0.122.
Solicitor Shane Cunningham told the court during sentencing that his client - who is a secondary school teacher - has maintained a good driving record since he first got his driver's licence in 2001.
Mr Cunningham also mentioned Kelly had successfully completed the Traffic Offenders Program prior to his court appearance.
"It was the same day as the school sports carnival. Once it finished, he went and consumed a 750 mil beer," Mr Cunningham said.
"He was shocked by the reading."
Magistrate D Pearce said while he "couldn't accept" Kelly had only drunk one beer that afternoon, he would give the minimum penalty.
Kelly lost his licence for three months and was fined $500.
Once the disqualification period is over, he must have an alcohol interlock device installed in his vehicle for 12 months.
