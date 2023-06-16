The patronage is the point in any flight plan

MANY a word has been written and spoken about the shock exit of a second operator of the Bathurst to Sydney air service in just over a year.
In the end, though, perhaps deputy mayor Ben Fry was closest to the heart of this matter when he was interviewed by the Western Advocate last week.
"Obviously, it [patronage] hasn't increased to a point that FlyPelican are comfortable in continuing a service here, so I guess it comes back to, if you don't use it, you lose it," he said.
"All airlines are based on demand and FlyPelican is no different."
Cr Fry made his comments as part of a longer interview in which he speculated that the departure times for FlyPelican - which started flying between Bathurst and Sydney in September 2022 after Rex pulled out on June 30 - were not convenient for locals in the business and medical communities.
But there is another way to look at the argument about losing it if you don't use it: if the people of Bathurst have been careless enough to lose both Rex and FlyPelican in the past year, do the people of Bathurst really want a service to Sydney?
Would a change in departure times make a difference or is Bathurst simply too close to Sydney by road?
This is not to denigrate Bathurst Regional Council's efforts to find a new carrier or to diminish the importance of a major regional centre like ours having a quick, easy service to the biggest city in Australia.
The point is, however, to acknowledge that this route is difficult now and is destined to grow more difficult.
Progressive updates to sections of the Great Western Highway - and even the odd new overtaking lane on Bells Line of Road - are bringing Sydney a little closer to Bathurst each year and the Bathurst Bullet has added an even cheaper travel option for those who have plenty of time and don't mind sitting at a window and watching the world inch by.
Orange, just down the road, offers an air service to Brisbane and Melbourne (as well as its own service to Sydney) and the new Western Sydney Airport rising from paddocks on the edge of Sydney will bring plane travel closer again to our part of the world.
Bathurst would have known when AirPelican came to town that the city would lose this air service provider if it wasn't used and the city, it would appear, made its choice knowing the stakes were high.
It would be nice to think that the next time - if there is a next time - will be different. But, as is abundantly clear by now, there are no guarantees.
