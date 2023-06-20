A CBD secret will be the venue for an event that aims to get the word out about a big-hearted knitting charity.
Bathurst's annual knitting day and display was dormant for a number of years during the COVID era, but returned in 2022 when it was held in a hall at Windradyne.
For this year, the event will move to the centre of the city.
"It's going to be held in the Order of the Eastern Star Hall," spokeswoman Marilyn Pratley said. "They [the Order] are lending it to us.
"It's a little hall that nobody knows about that's opposite the Catholic Presbytery in George Street."
The knitting day and display of blankets and rugs will aim to promote Wrap With Love, which sends knitted and crocheted creations to those who need them.
"It's [the charity] based in Australia, but the rugs go all over the world and in Australia - wherever there's a need," Ms Pratley said.
"And they're all knitted by volunteers or crocheted by volunteers."
Bathurst's creations are transported, for free, by local removalist company Dawson's to a warehouse in the Sydney suburb of Alexandria, where they are sorted and then distributed.
Local creations have also previously stayed close to home, going to nursing homes in the region and, last year, to Ukrainian refugees living in an old convent in Molong.
Ms Pratley said the knitting day is a chance to share tips and patterns, view items made in the last few months and find out more about Wrap With Love.
"Different ladies who knit are going to be there and we're going to make food and just hope that people will come along and find out about it because there's a lot of people who would like to knit but they don't really know what to knit for," she said.
Ms Pratley said some people have wool - either their own that they no longer want or wool they come across while cleaning up at a family member's house - and Wrap With Love offers a chance for it to be put to good use.
"We knit all year round and whenever we've got enough [rugs and blankets] to send to Dawson's, which is usually somewhere around 40 to 60, we send them down," she said.
"We just try to get a reasonable number to make it worthwhile for them to box them up.
"We sent 140 last year and we sent 33 locally to nursing homes here or Ronald McDonald House.
"So far this year, we've sent 52. And we've got probably another 50 ready to go that we want to have for the knitting day so people can see them - to get ideas of what you can do."
The knitting day and display for Wrap with Love will be held on Tuesday, July 11 from 10am to 3pm at the Order of the Eastern Star Hall, 225 George Street.
Contact Marilyn Pratley, 6331 7089, for more details.
