A MAN who threatened to burn down a woman's home has narrowly escaped a jail sentence.
Jaidyn Kelly of William Street, Bathurst pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on June 14, 2023 to damaging property and intimidation.
Kelly went to the victim's home about 10.45am on June 11, 2023 to use her car when he became angry and started yelling, court documents said.
As Kelly made his way to the woman's backyard, he was seen on CCTV footage kicking a child's toy mower, breaking the handle.
After a verbal altercation between the pair, the victim called Bathurst Police Station.
While on the phone with officers, Kelly said he would "end" the victim's life.
"You're in for hell now, this place will burn," he threatened.
"She can (expletive) off. I'll burn this house down and those cars out the front."
Police went to the home about 11.30am and watched the CCTV footage, which showed Kelly breaking the toy and intimidating the victim.
The court heard police went to Kelly's home one hour later where he said he couldn't remember what had happened.
Kelly was taken to Bathurst Police Station where he declined to be interviewed.
In Bathurst Local Court, Magistrate D Pearce questioned "how low can you go?" with Kelly showing signs of no remorse in the courtroom.
"Don't go smiling about this," Mr Pearce said.
"I don't know what's happening in Bathurst but you can't threaten people like this.
"Goodness me, the world is changing."
Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Ms Chui told the court while her client felt there was a degree of provocation, he could benefit from some type of supervision.
"He knows he shouldn't have reacted this way," Ms Chui said.
After tossing with the idea of jail, Mr Pearce placed Kelly on a community correction order for 12 months.
