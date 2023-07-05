A WEEKEND spent immersed in nature and surrounded by strong women is what can be expected from the upcoming Aurora Wilderness Camp.
The camp is to be held in the Capertee Valley, over the last weekend of October, and has been organised by co-hosts Rose Leslie and Jaime Farrell.
It was designed as a way to encourage women to support women, and to build up women's strength as a group.
"In our community, we have lost our village in terms of mothering, and in terms of women as a collective," Ms Farrell said.
Losing these connections is what has prompted the duo to create the camp, which will be centred around creating a supportive environment for both women and children.
This environment will allow women to be open and honest with one-another about both their triumphs and their struggles.
"It takes true vulnerability to create true connections," Ms Farrell said.
Over the course of the weekend, attendees can expect a variety of different activities, to cater for a variety of age groups.
There will be women's circles, art therapy, dancing and singing, and educational sessions.
As both Ms Farrell and Ms Leslie work as healthcare professionals, they will be presenting a seminar focused on sexual health.
"And we've got a womb healer coming, so she will be teaching young girls about connection with that, as well as helping women heal," Ms Farrell said.
"We'll also have a professional massage therapist."
There will also be a mental health professional presenting a session on the importance of mental well-being and mindfulness.
"I feel like women are needing something more than just superficial, surface level relationships. We really want women to delve deep and really get to know each other and have real connections that you can then carry on," Ms Leslie said.
"So we want it to be that you come to this, you have a great weekend, but you go home with maybe some techniques or the knowledge of some services that are available to help you on your journey."
Adding to these activities, the picturesque property will also allow for hikes, bush walks, and the opportunity to swim in the river that runs throughout, so that attendees can connect with nature.
This connection to nature will be highlighted with the presence of an Aboriginal Elder, who will present a Welcome to Country, an opening ceremony and a closing ceremony.
The elder will also be doing a leading a discussion on bush medicine, and hosting a basket making workshop.
"We're really trying to respect Indigenous culture and heritage," Ms Leslie said.
"Women's business is a very traditional Indigenous thing and we want to embrace that."
Though the camp is an opportunity to connect with nature, the private property features amenities such as hot showers, running water, and flushable toilets.
The event is open for women of all ages, and children, including boys under the age of twelve, all over NSW and the Central West.
The weekend will be completely catered, though those attending will be required to bring their own camping setup.
Tickets for the weekend are available on Humanitix, with payment plans available.
