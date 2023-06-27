Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Robert Knight, 33, jailed for violent Bathurst hospital assault

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated June 27 2023 - 12:10pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst Courthouse, where Robert Knight was jailed. Picture by James Arrow
Bathurst Courthouse, where Robert Knight was jailed. Picture by James Arrow

A MAN will spend the next two years behind bars after he bashed a woman while waiting for his methadone dose at a hospital.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.