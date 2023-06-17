THERE'LL be a smorgasbord of junior rugby league action in Cowra on Saturday and two Bathurst clubs will have a seat at the table.
Sid Kallas Oval will host five Tom Nelson Under 18s Premiership matches, with both Bathurst Panthers and St Pat's to feature in the bumper schedule for the town on the Lachlan River.
It'll be a tough task for Panthers, who plays in the first match of the day, who go up against a formidable Forbes Magpies outfit.
Panthers are winless after five matches and rooted to the bottom of the Group 10 conference with a point difference of -144.
On the other hand, the Magpies, with no pun intended, are flying.
Forbes is currently undefeated, having won five games and drawn another, two points ahead of local rivals Parkes Spacemen in second on the Group 11 ladder.
Panthers' match against Forbes gets underway at 9.30am.
In the next game, St Pat's will clash with Dubbo CYMS.
Saints are travelling better than their Bathurst rivals, having won three from five games, and sitting second on the Group 10 conference ladder.
CYMS are playing well too, with four wins from five, but due to the competitive nature of the Group 11 conference, the Fishies are only in third place.
The St Pat's-CYMS match will kick-off at 10.45am.
Further games will follow at 12pm (Orange Hawks-Parkes) and 1.15pm (Nyngan-Lithgow), until the host teams Cowra plays at 2.30pm, against Macquarie Raiders.
Panthers' Haydn Edwards is the best performing Bathurst footballer when it comes to tries, having scored an equal-fourth best five tries.
Dylan Branda is St Pat's best with four tries.
