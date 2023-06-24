DON'T be scared to chase your dreams.
That's exactly what a young Bathurst wheelchair athlete has been doing for the past four years, with his sights set on the 2024 Paralympics.
And he's calling on the community to help him get there, by selling trucker hats to raise the funds needed for the trip.
Waryk Holmes has cerebral palsy, and after attending a Christmas camp that introduced him to wheelchair sports, he hasn't looked back.
Not only was the camp a catalyst for finding his calling, but it allowed him to meet three-time Paralympic gold medalist - and his idol - Kurt Fearnley.
"I went to a Christmas camp about four or five years ago where they had racing wheelchairs and basketball wheelchairs, wheelchair rugby and everything," Mr Holmes said.
"Kurt [Fearnley] was there as a guest for Wheelchair Sports NSW, and so I was able to try one of the chairs and Kurt did a lap with me.
"By the time the camp was over he said to mum that I should hop in a racing wheelchair as he saw I had the potential to become a racer."
Fast forward four years, and Mr Holmes has competed at national and international events, with his sights now set on the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris.
With amazing dedication - training seven days a week - and a great support team, Mr Holmes is not only focusing on making the Paralympic team, but also planning ahead for the financial side of the trip.
Which is why he is selling trucker hats to help saves funds and achieve his dream.
This is the second year Mr Holmes has sold hats and he is overwhelmed by the community support that's been received.
"It feels good to know that I've got people willing to help," he said.
This is not the first time the Bathurst community has rallied to support Mr Holmes, with the veteran and emergency services communities having raised money in the past to help fund his trip to compete at an international level in Switzerland.
Anyone interested in purchasing a trucker hat, and supporting Mr Holmes on his Paralympic journey, can contact the email address on his Team Rooster Facebook and Instagram pages.
Mr Holmes is approaching the end of his schooling life, and HSC exams are just around the corner.
While he still trains everyday, the 18-year-old said his main focus over the next few months is studying for final exams.
Then it will be full steam ahead towards the Paralympics, hoping to compete in the 100, 400 and 800 metre races.
Mr Holmes travels to Canberra to train every fortnight, which he will continue to do leading up to Paris.
In between his Canberra training sessions, Mr Holmes spends a lot of time working with fitness coach Dan George at Crossfit 2795.
Having cerebral palsy means that Mr Holmes - while mostly affected in his legs - also has loss of arm strength which means he gets more easily fatigued than other wheelchair athletes.
He said working with Dan George has really helped with his strength and performance and he's feels very lucky to have such a good team of professionals helping him on his journey.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.