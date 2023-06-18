Western Advocate
Edwina Bartholomew and Neil Varcoe start work on Victoria Hotel in Carcoar

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated June 18 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 4:00pm
Carcoar's emergence as a unique tourism destination is set to continue with the new owners of the Victoria Hotel revealing plans for what was known as the Stoke House guesthouse.

