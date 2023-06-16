HOCKEY clubs across the Central West will be battling for the win on Saturday, but they'll also be playing for pride.
During the Central West Premier League Hockey's sixth round of its women's competition, the league will celebrate its Pride Round.
Held during Pride Month, which is traditionally held during the month of June, the round is dedicated to celebrating and commemorating LGBT pride.
During Pride Round, three matches will be played around three different Central West towns.
Bathurst's only Central West fixture on Saturday, as the men's competition pauses for a general bye, Souths will be looking for its first win of the season against Orange United.
The Scott Hanrahan and Annie Pakinga co-coached outfit has lost all four of its matches in 2023, with the two blues rooted to the bottom of the competition ladder.
United is travelling much better, sitting in third with two wins from five matches.
A win is crucial for Souths to keep its finals hopes alive, but the club has struggled to find goals in 2023, with just two goals scored all season, with 14 conceded, the worst defence in the competition.
The two blues did, however, managed to find the back of the net twice in their last match, a 5-2 defeat to local rivals St Pat's.
In terms of St Pat's, Bec Clayton's outfit head away to Orange to face CYMS.
Saints have managed only one official win in 2023 and sit in second last, but a previous win against Parkes on May 27 was stripped from them for playing an registered player.
If Saints' had that win, they would be pushing second place on the ladder.
CYMS currently sit in fourth position.
And in Lithgow, the high-flying undefeated Panthers will host second place Parkes, in what is shaping up to be the highlight fixture of pride round.
Panthers have won five from five, with a whopping positive 15 goal difference in their favour.
Bathurst City has the bye.
