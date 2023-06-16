MORE doubt has been cast over the Mount Panorama second circuit, with Bathurst Regional Council having now lost $12.5 million in grants that were meant to go towards the project.
Council released a statement late Friday afternoon to say that the federal government had advised two grants, worth $10 million and $2.5 million respectively, have been withdrawn.
Both grants, which council received while the Coalition was in power, had requirements for a facility to be constructed and the money spent by June 2026.
Council is unable to meet this deadline.
Mayor Robert Taylor said council had sought to re-purpose the funds into the growth and development of current facilities at Mount Panorama, but was unsuccessful.
"Unfortunately, we were advised this didn't align with the intent of the original grant funding," he said.
"The project is on hold for now, but council strongly supports development of the second circuit and will continue to work with both the federal and state governments and other stakeholders to make it happen."
Council has also received $5 million and $10 million in funding commitments from the state government.
The $5 million grant was used to fund the design and documentation that were prepared as part of the development application process.
A report on the matter will be presented to council at the meeting on June 21, 2023.
The first grant from the federal government was announced in 2017, with the second grant for $2.5 million being announced in 2019.
At the time, the entire second circuit project was expected to cost $52.4 million, creating 220 jobs during construction and another 247 ongoing jobs.
