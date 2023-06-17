DEFENSIVE tenacity, top notch tackling and dangerous counter attacks all came together in a well executed package to deliver Souths their first win of the women's Central West Premier League Hockey season on Saturday.
The two blues found the back of net twice in quick succession during the second quarter on their way to a 2-1 win at Bob Roach Field, surviving a late United goal to get their first taste of victory in 2023.
Sophie Macauley capitalised on a poor United clearance out from the back to opening the scoring before teammate Samantha Dean deflected home a Macauley drag flick attempt just before half-time.
One of United's best creators in attack throughout the day, Chloe Barrett, scored a well earned goal with three minutes remaining to give her side faint hopes of salvaging a draw.
However, Souths held firm for a confidence building win.
"It was really nice hockey. They played really, really well," Souths coach Annie Pakinga said.
"We've been working hard at training and I think the effort that they're putting in there is delivering results on the field. I just wanted them to keep things simple, smart and to just watch their passes and I think they did that.
"It's our first win of the season so it means a lot to me and the girls to come away with the result. It was a really great game of hockey to win as well."
All the early ball belonged to United before Souths started to create chances midway through the opening term.
The best of those was a dangerous pass from Ali Stanford inside the circle to Macauley, who couldn't connect on the shot attempt.
South goalkeeper Honor Roberts produced a nice save towards the end of quarter that deflected straight to an Orange stick but thankfully for the home side the ball had made contact with a United foot.
The breakthrough came against the run of play.
United tried to play the ball out with a short ball through the middle of the field but Macauley made the intercept, brought the ball into the top of the circle and made no mistake with her shot.
Dean then doubled the advantage at the end of a strong period of Souths play to deal a big blow to the visitors right on half-time.
The third quarter was an improved effort from United but it didn't result in a goal.
The Orange women earned two penalty corners and had a shot go off the post during that period.
United goalkeeper Kimberly Kiel kept the margin to two thanks to a sharp stop but Roberts responded in kind at the other end when she was able to kick away a Zoe Tattersall shot.
The visitors added some tension to the end of the game when Eva Reith-Snare's shot found Barrett's stick on a short corner to make it 2-1.
Souths were able to eat up the clock in the closing minute with a penalty corner of their own and sealed the result.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.