CSU Mungoes would love nothing more than to redo the first 10 minutes from the second half of Saturday's Woodbridge Cup clash at home against the Trundle Boomers.
Had it not been for that period of the game then things could have been different from the 30-18 result that went against the university side at Diggings Oval.
CSU started and ended the match with some of the best football they've produced this season but what was sandwiched between that were a couple of errors and defensive lapses that let the Boomers take control of the game.
Still, for a game where Trundle were favourites to come away with the points, it was a game full of encouraging moments for the Mungoes men.
The team scored three tries inside the last 15 minutes to give the Boomers a scare but the Trundle men had done enough damage by that point to keep themselves ahead.
"It was an unreal effort from the boys to hold out a quality side like Trundle for the first 30 minutes of the game. It was a real credit to our boys who are starting to come together as a squad," Mungoes co-captain Ray Sargent said.
"We set a goal to scramble better, especially inside our own 20m, and our confidence is starting to grow. A lot of our boys are first year rugby league players and we're starting to gel. I'd say that by half-time the Trundle boys were pretty shocked.
"The start of the second half was unfortunate. We fell away from things a little bit and that's when it got away from us. It was a big effort from the boys to fight back at the end there.
"We're a confidence side, and that's the brand of footy that our coach [Blake] Armstrong has instilled into us. We'll back ourselves every chance we get."
Mungoes made strong metres through the early phases of the game and were rewarded with the first points.
Blake Armstrong got on the end of a pass to the short side that gave him space to score and make it 4-0 to the hosts.
Mungoes continued to apply pressure on Trundle, but it would be an unfortunate stroke of luck against CSU that would get the Boomers on the board after the 25th minute.
A grubber kick deflected off a CSU boot towards the middle of the field and Boomers prop Ben Robinson was in the right place to jump on the ball for a try.
Mitch Wright's conversion gave the visitors a 6-4 advantage.
Trundle halfback Matt Roylance found an intercept just as Mungoes made their way back into Boomers territory, and then at the end of the next set the number seven picked up his side's second try of the day.
Wright nailed the sideline conversion to push the lead out to eight.
The Boomers picked up another try to make sure they'd enter the half-time break up 16-4, when a big run from Hayden Robinson helped set up winger Will Bevan for a try.
When the teams returned to the field it didn't take long for the Boomers to put themselves into a commanding position.
Trundle centre Will Rixon scored a pair of tries in the space of three minutes and the Boomers piled on the pain when a crucial tackle from their five eighth Brad Watt denied Armstrong a try.
After defending another set on their own line Trundle then raced downfield to score through Will Goodsell and give themselves a 30-4 lead.
The final 15 minutes saw the Mungoes produce much more inspired football - albeit a little too late to turn around the result.
Mungoes struck back in bizarre circumstances when a miskick travelled only a short distance but it was regathered and sent out to the left wing to give Riley Monico a try.
A well placed kick from Armstrong to the right corner set up Ryan Thompson for a try, and the CSU co-captain was in again just moments later when he finished off a run towards the right edge by Lachlan Balcombe.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
