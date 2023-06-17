NINE different try scorers helped contribute towards Bathurst Bulldogs' ninth straight win of the Blowes Cup on Saturday as the competition leaders showed they're on a completely different level to opponents Orange City.
Bulldogs scored at a rate of a point-per-minute over a devastating second half of play at Ashwood Park, and a Lions defence that had stifled the hosts at times during the opening 40 minutes eventually gave out.
Coach Dean Oxley said it's great to watch what his team can do when they get themselves into the right mindset.
"Our biggest threat is ourselves, to be honest," he said.
"The boys have had goals set for them over the last couple of weeks which they continue to achieve, but as soon as we drop our standards we're going to fall back into bad habits.
"City have been building quite strongly and their club is on a resurgence. After beating Emus the week after we played them they had some more strike power, so we knew this would be a difficult game.
"The scoreline will always blow out when we have possession for long periods of time. There's too many threats to stop. If we can then hold the ball ... there will eventually be cracks."
The score remained locked at 35-5 for much of the second half.
It wasn't until the very back end of the match where Bulldogs began piling on the points.
"I felt the game was going to be won at the back end of both halves, or at least the first half," Oxley said.
"City play with a lot of passion and desire and they're playing good footy. Their breakdown work was excellent, and they beat us there in the first half. That's something that we knew we'd have to rectify.
"Our error count was incredibly high and that's because City didn't allow us to play our game, up until the back end of that second half."
Travis Gibson was the beneficiary of a strong maul off a Bulldogs lineout near the Lions try line, and he spun off his teammates to plant the ball down for the opening points in the fourth minute.
It quickly got worse for the Lions when Colin McGregor was shown a yellow card in the 11th minute and Bulldogs capitalised during the one-man advantage window with a Zach Taylor try.
However, City didn't let the scoreboard blow out, and they were able to hit back before the break.
Lions half Tom Harbison was denied a try just metres away from the line, after a tackle knocked the ball from his grip, but on the next chance near the Bulldogs line prop Don Dundas scored for the visitors in the 32nd minute.
City couldn't keep Bulldogs off the board for the remainder of the opening half.
In the dying seconds before the break Bryce Rue scored after Bulldogs were able to regather a kick and worked the ball to the right on the following phase.
Kurt Weekes' successful conversion made it 21-5 at the break.
Recent Caldwell Cup-winning teammates Adam Plummer and Peter Fitzsimmons scored inside the first 10 minutes of the half for the Bulldogs but - just like the first half - the home side went through a frustrating scoreless 20-minute window.
Eventually the Lions' wall of resistance they'd put up throughout much of the game completely gave way inside the last 15 minutes.
Jason Corliss latched onto a short ball from Plummer to score, and Plummer set up the next Bulldogs try when he put Taylor into space, who in turn had Sione Naufahu in support on his right.
Naufahu then delivered an assist of his own for Josh Weekes on the right wing before Daniel Woods rounded out the demolition job when Taylor found him in support after breaking through the Lions' defence at the halfway line.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
