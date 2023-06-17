Western Advocate
Bathurst Bulldogs record big 61-5 Blowes Cup victory over Orange City at Ashwood Park

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated June 17 2023 - 7:30pm, first published 7:25pm
NINE different try scorers helped contribute towards Bathurst Bulldogs' ninth straight win of the Blowes Cup on Saturday as the competition leaders showed they're on a completely different level to opponents Orange City.

