JAKIYA Whitfeld is just over a month away from making history with the Wests Tigers, where she will be a part of the club's first ever NRLW match.
The former Australian rugby sevens representative is ready to write the next chapter in what's becoming an exciting rugby league career when she takes to the field against the Parramatta Eels on July 23.
Whitfeld makes her return to NRLW following a brief two-game season with the Newcastle Knights last year, a stint which ended when she underwent a knee operation.
Following her recovery Whitfeld looked to ease her way back towards a return to the top level of women's rugby league by joining the North Sydney Bears in the NSW Women's Premiership.
The signs of a big season were evident from Whitfeld's very first game, where she scored a double against the Knights.
Whitfeld would finish as the season's top try scorer and her efforts would take the Bears all the way to April's preliminary final.
That game saw another Bathurst talent, Matilda Power, and her eventual premiership-winning Mounties team end the Bears' season, but it marked the beginning of a new chapter for Whitfeld.
That chapter involved the Tigers - and several other teams - looking to add the speedster to their roster for the upcoming NRLW season.
Whitfeld she was excited about having an opportunity to be a part of history with the Tigers.
"I had a chat to a few different clubs to assess my options. I had the chance to come and check out the Wests Tigers facility and to also meet the coach, Brett Kimmorley," she said.
"I got a great feel for the club in that meeting and Brett was really welcoming. To have gained interest from a few different clubs was really awesome."
"I think when we look back on this season in five to 10 years we'll probably realise how huge a part of the club's history this season will be and how we played a role in that."
Whitfeld said training has been a great experience with her new club.
"The group have been awesome. Two of the girls who played with the Bears are also at the Tigers but other than them I hadn't met anyone in the team, so it's a completely new experience for me," she said.
"I've been able to get to know everyone better over the last few weeks. I think it's a new bunch of girls who haven't played NRLW before, so it's awesome to see such a young group of girls so willing to learn and to work hard.
"A lot of them are local juniors. It's great to see that pathway for girls who are coming through."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
