Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

The 2023 Hope Charity Ball at Boxgrove raised $63,000 for Daffodil Cottage Bathurst

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated June 18 2023 - 12:19pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Organisers of the Hope Ball Ben Stevens, Melissa Hodges, Melissa Atkins, Kayla Fry and Ben Fry during the event. Picture by James Arrow
Organisers of the Hope Ball Ben Stevens, Melissa Hodges, Melissa Atkins, Kayla Fry and Ben Fry during the event. Picture by James Arrow

"Good food, great laughs, good dancing and lots of cash raised for Daffodil Cottage," was the overall theme of the fifth annual Hope Ball, according to event organiser Ben Fry.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.