"Good food, great laughs, good dancing and lots of cash raised for Daffodil Cottage," was the overall theme of the fifth annual Hope Ball, according to event organiser Ben Fry.
The Ball, which was held at Boxgrove on Saturday, June 17, raised approximately $63,000 for the local charity, smashing the initial goal of $40,000, which was set in consideration of the current economic climate.
Roughly 170 people made their way through the doors of Boxgrove on the night, and though the number of attendees had dwindled since the 2022 event, Mr Fry was still impressed with the turn-out.
"I think given the current inflation and the rise of the cost of living, it's a really good result," Mr Fry said.
The $63,000 was raised between ticket sales, raffle tickets, and auction items, which proved to be a hit on the night.
"The Renshaw's Pedal Project bikes are always a favourite, they went for almost $6000," Mr Fry said.
"We had a helicopter flight donated, and that went for $4100."
There were also a variety of vouchers donated to be auctioned off, with the majority selling for more than double or triple their worth.
This included a voucher for a year's supply of coffee, which went for $3000.
And, in keeping with the tradition of the 2022 ball, a woollen blanket was sold, and subsequently donated back to the cottage.
"Our famed woollen blankets from last year returned ... somebody paid $1800 for a knitted blanket, and then donated it back to the Cottage as a very generous gesture," Mr Fry said.
Mr Fry believes that another reason attendees were prompted to dig deep, was after hearing the first-hand experiences of somebody who has utilised the services of Daffodil Cottage.
"She came up and told us about her story of living with stage four cancer," Mr Fry said.
"I think the impact was real and to hear from someone like Mandy who has a tangible connection and has used the Daffodil Cottage cancer services, was really, really poignant.
"I think hearing from Mandy first hand, someone who is living with cancer and being treated for it really made people in the room actually give more."
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole also addressed the crowd on the night, to share the community impact that of the cottage.
Australian cyclist Mark Renshaw also made a speech on the night, which focused on encouraging the people of Bathurst to live a healthy and active lifestyle to promote preventative health as the best medicine.
Mr Fry expressed his thanks to all those who were involved in the evening, including sponsors, caterers, the band, auctioneers, all those who generously donated, and event attendees.
With the venue, entertainment, food and prizes all courtesy of community members donating goods and services, all money raised will go directly to Daffodil Cottage's High Cost Drug Fund (HCDF).
The fund provides financial assistance for Daffodil Cottage patients seeking non-PBS [Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme] treatments.
