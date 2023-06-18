WITH the clock ticking down and the scores level, Saturday's Western Premier League (WPL) match in Bathurst needed something special.
Panorama were hosting Orana Spurs in a clash of two heavyweights and while the Goats had taken the lead twice, the Dubbo team had pegged back the hosts twice to have the scores level at 2-all with seven minutes remaining.
And up stepped Jarrod Portegies to score an absolute belter to give the hosts the lead and ultimately a 3-2 win.
"I just wanted to take him [Spurs goal keeper Bailey Delaney] one-on-one," Portegies said.
"I had plenty of space. I tried to go right twice and he was showing me the left, so I went back on the left, had a go and it went into the back of the net."
It was Portegies' third goal of the WPL season and it's not a bad tally for him, as he's managed just two since the WPL was reformed ahead of the 2020 season.
The reason he only managed two goals prior to 2023 (he scored one in 2020 and in 2022), was because he normally plays in the Panorama backline.
But after an injury to Jaiden Culbert earlier the season and the red hot form of the backline, an opportunity opened up for him to play up top, usually coming on as an impact player later in the game.
"Ricky said to me today that he just loves my versatility off the bench," Portegies said.
"So I can come on if the backs need me there or if the midfield needs me.
"Or if no one really needs me then he'll just pop me up front and put in 25 minutes."
It took Ryan Peacock just three minutes to break the deadlock, when he headed home a corner from Steven Long.
The match then turned into an arm wrestle, with Panorama slowly building the momentum, but just as they did, disaster struck when Haydn Griffiths brought down a Spurs defender in the box and the visitors were awarded a penalty.
Bailey McCabe made no mistake from the spot, smashing the ball pass to Goats keeper Chris Davis, to score his fifth goal of the season and lock the score at 1-all.
And it looked like the scores were going to stay level at the break, but in the first minute of stoppage, Peacock had a brace.
With looming pressure from Matt Hobby in the box, Spurs' Archie Kater was unable to clear the ball and the ball fell to Peacock, who passed it past Delaney to make it 2-1.
The Goats started the better of the two teams in the second half, but they weren't able to take their opportunities and Spurs hit back just before the hour mark.
Jake Settree took the ball on the edge of the goal line, crossed the ball into the box and it hit Panorama's Jackson Fuda, who turned the ball into the back of the net (the referee awarded the goal to Settree).
Portegies' stunning strike would ultimately come seven minutes from time.
He said the result was a deserved one.
"We dominated the game and it was just we had chances where we could've been two or three ahead, but we just couldn't quite get it," he said.
"It was just a couple scrappy mistakes at the back that let them back into the game."
Alex Elliott (suspended) and Culbert (injury) were both unavailable for the game, while Spurs were missing top scorer Jake Grady and Bradley Boney-Chillie, who picked up an injury while playing rugby league for Dubbo College in the Astley Cup.
Bathurst '75 remains on top after securing a 2-0 win over Parkes Cobras, thanks to first half goals from Jake Press and Nikki Spice.
Elsewhere, Barnstoneworth United crushed Orange Waratahs 8-3 in a local derby, with Colombian import Carlos Castrillon scoring a hat-trick for the winners.
On Friday, Macquarie United smacked Dubbo Bulls at Apex Oval, with former NPL talent Jamie Lobb also scoring a hat-trick.
