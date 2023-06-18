THE privilege to captain an Astley Cup team is usually (but not always) reserved for year 12 students but two Bathurst High Campus students will be bucking the trend in 2023.
Poppy Channing will be the captain for the girls football team, while Lorin Nobes will lead the hockey team.
Channing, who has already represented the Junior Matildas (Australia under 17s) and plays club football for Blacktown Spartans in Sydney, said was inspired by former Bathurst High girls football captain Menzi White.
"It's a great honour," she said.
"I'm actually really inspired by Menzi, our previous captain.
"It's an honour to be the captain and take over from her. I'll try and do my best and lead us to the win."
This year will mark Channing's third campaign in the Astley Cup and she said it would be amazing to win.
"It's very exciting that I'm in my third year and I'm captain in just year 10," she said.
"It would be amazing to win the Astley Cup.
"I think the aftermath would be so fun, like everyone would just get amongst it and have fun.
"And then when we win, it'll show everyone how big of a deal it is because once you win something, you realise how good it is."
Nobes, a year 11 student, has been playing in the Bathurst High hockey team since she was in year seven and she said it would mean a lot to win the cup.
"To win it would mean a lot," she said.
"Seeing all the smiles on the faces every day when the Astley Cup comes around and how Mr Barwick gets so pumped, it would just mean the world to see us get the win."
Nobes currently plays premier league and first grade for St Pat's Hockey Club, so she'll be looking to bring that added experience to the Bathurst High squad.
And it's that experience the squad will be after, having lost about six of its senior players from last year.
"We've got a new, young team but we'll still come on strong," she said.
"We've got a couple of girls that have some good skills in there."
Bathurst's Astley Cup round is against Orange on June 22-23.
Poppy Channing (captain), Jessica Nakad, Matilda Stafford, Naomi Chapman, Ava Meares, Mia Johns, Olivia Clemens, Emelly Cianfranco, Danica Helner-Reece, Eliza Rice, Maddelyn O'Neill, Isabella O'Neill, Keira Copeland, Jasmine Mitchell, Romy Trenerry, Illearah Edwards
Lorin Nobes (captain), Georgia Baillie, Charlotte Ortiger, Toni Cooper, Lauren Weal, Ellyce Bestwick, Reese Carter, Lacey Carter, Milla Cole, Pavithmi Adikari, Maddison Liddicoat, Lilly Oxley, Poppy Radstone, Jessica Ellis
