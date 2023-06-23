IT'S NOT often that members of a football club take part in another sporting activity.
But on Saturday, June 17, that's exactly what members of the Bathurst Panthers Rugby League Football Club did - all to raise funds for the club, and have a fun day of bonding.
The event took place from 12pm at the Knickerbocker Hotel, where Panthers members, who looked dapper in their suits and delightful in their dresses participated in a mock Melbourne Cup event.
Attendees were able to donate money to the cause by sponsoring someone to ride a toy horse, and race across the patio of the Hotel.
Money raised on the day will go towards provisions for the football club.
The event was organised by Hudson White, who also provided food for attendees.
