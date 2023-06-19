SECOND UPDATE: Snow dusting down to 800m still a possibility, bureau says

EVENING UPDATE:
A dusting of snow down to 800 or 900 metres on the Central Tablelands remains a possibility on Monday night, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
The bureau said in a video on Monday afternoon that our region is still a chance of some light white stuff, though the heavier falls will be elsewhere.
Yetholme, east of Bathurst, is more than 1000 metres above sea level, while Oberon is more than 1100 metres.
Meanwhile, the forecast minimum for Wednesday morning in Bathurst is now -6.
If it eventuates, it will be the coldest morning in the city in more than a year.
EARLIER
THE high country around Bathurst is a chance of snow on Monday night after a weekend of big frosts in the city.
The Bureau of Meteorology's MetEye snow forecaster is showing a possibility of the white stuff from 7pm on Monday, June 19, increasing in likelihood from 10pm.
It follows a dusting around Yetholme and Jenolan Caves early last month but an otherwise quiet season in the region so far on the snow front.
Meanwhile, Bathurst has a new clubhouse leader for coldest morning of the winter.
The airport weather station recorded -4.4 degrees on Saturday (bettering -4.3 starts recorded earlier this month and last month), but that turned out to be just the entree.
Sunday at the airport weather station brought -4.9 degrees and then Monday dropped to -5.1 as winter really started to flex its muscles.
It still leaves -5.2 recorded on July 30 last year as the coldest day of the past 12 months, but only just.
Monday morning's -5.1 was also colder than any day in June last year for Bathurst.
The airport figures will not be representative of every area of the city - Kelso resident Greg Madden has reported a number of -7 starts at his home in recent times - but the figures from the airport are more complete than the figures available from the Bathurst agricultural station.
The long-term mean minimum temperature for June at the Bathurst Airport weather station is 1.8 degrees, dropping to 0.8 degrees in July and then rising slightly to 1.2 degrees in August.
