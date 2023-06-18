CSU Football Club might've been down on troops but that hasn't stop it from claiming an impressive 2-0 win over Abercrombie FC on Sunday.
Played at Proctor Park, Stags scored their two goals on either side of the half-time break, with two second graders - Keighran Brown and Tristan Gale - bagging the goals.
Those goal scorers were two of five second graders CSU called upon, after a number of regular premier league players were unavailable.
CSU coach Nick Davis said the result wasn't expected.
"We had five or six players out last week and for this week too, so we've been really undermanned," he said.
"We knew we had to put in a 90 minute effort and we did that, absolutely.
"I couldn't be prouder of them, to be honest. After a bit of a tough defeat against Eglinton, this was beyond our expectations."
CSU opened the scoring within six minutes when Abercrombie's Jay Moses made a mistake, crossing the ball across his own goal, which landed at the feet of Brown.
Brown made the most of his opportunity, putting it past Abercrombie keeper Boeh Stockdale and the Stags had an early 1-0 lead.
Abercrombie had a good opportunity to hit back four minutes later when CSU keeper Josh Willcox made a mistake from a clearance, which handed the ball to Alexis Le Masson.
But the Frenchman sent his shot over the crossbar, despite the exposed goal.
CSU had a great opportunity to double their lead in the 33th minute, when Abercrombie defender Brayden North's handball handed the Stags a set-piece opportunity.
James Griffiths stepped up for the Stags and Stockdale was forced to work, getting down to keep the ball away from the goal.
Eight minutes into the second half, the ever-reliable Mitch Curran had an opportunity to equalise for Abercrombie, but his shot took a deflection off a CSU defender and the Stags scrambled to clear the ball.
CSU would double its lead in the 56th minute when Gale made a run into space and slotted the ball pass Stockdale, for the second and final goal of the game.
After the game, Davis was full of praise for the second graders that stepped up.
"We've got a couple away for placement, there's a few injuries, myself included," he said.
"I've actually got to commend the second grade lads that came up today. A few of them had already played a full 90 on Wednesday night and before our game today."
With Panorama defeating Eglinton on Sunday, CSU now has a three point buffer at the top of the ladder.
All things considered, Davis said he's thrilled with how his team is going.
"There's not really too much else we need to do," he said.
"I think sometimes we go through little patches in games, where we drop off a little bit and that's something we need to work on.
"But halfway through the season. 25 points. We're pretty happy with where we are at."
In other men's premier league results, Panorama defeated Eglinton 2-0, while Mudgee Wolves defeated Lithgow Workmen's 2-1.
* Have played 10 games. CSU and Eglinton have played 11
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.