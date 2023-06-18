Western Advocate
Bathurst District Football: CSU FC defeats Abercrombie FC 2-0 in men's premier league

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
June 19 2023 - 8:00am
CSU's James Griffiths is pursued by Abercrombie's Nick Lane in Sunday's match at Proctor Park. Picture by James Arrow
CSU's James Griffiths is pursued by Abercrombie's Nick Lane in Sunday's match at Proctor Park. Picture by James Arrow

CSU Football Club might've been down on troops but that hasn't stop it from claiming an impressive 2-0 win over Abercrombie FC on Sunday.

