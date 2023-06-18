Updated
A 35-year-old man has been charged with the death of his passenger following a fatal car crash on Sunday.
A passing motorist found a Toyota Landcruiser crashed 10km west of Canowindra at about 8.30am on Sunday morning.
A 33-year-old Forbes man, who was in the front passenger seat, died at the scene.
The driver, a 35-year-old man, was taken to Orange Base Hospital, where he was treated for a minor head injury and underwent mandatory testing.
Once released from hospital, the man was taken to Orange Police Station, where he was charged with dangerous driving occasioning death - drive manner dangerous, and negligent driving occasioning death.
The Bathurst man was refused bail to appear at Orange Local Court on Monday.
Inquiries are continuing.
Earlier
A man has died after the 4WD in which he was a passenger hit a tree on Sunday morning.
A passing motorist found the Toyota Landcruiser about 8.30am, after it crashed off Nangar Road, about 10km west of Canowindra.
A 33-year-old Forbes man, who was in the front-passenger seat, died at the scene.
The driver, a 36-year-old man from Bathurst, was taken to Orange Hospital where he was treated for a minor head injury and underwent mandatory testing.
The man has now been released and has been taken to Orange Police Station.
Officers from Chifley Police District are being assisted by the Crash Investigation Unit.
Investigators are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
