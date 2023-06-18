Western Advocate
Breaking

Passenger dead after Landcruiser crashes into tree near Canowindra

By Newsroom
Updated June 18 2023 - 8:20pm, first published 6:02pm
The driver a 4WD that crashed into a tree near Canowindra was rushed to Orange Hospital. File picture.
A man has died after the 4WD in which he was a passenger hit a tree on Sunday morning.

