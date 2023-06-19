Western Advocate
A wheelie Bin was set alight in the entrance to the bathroom at Cubis Park, Eglinton

Updated June 19 2023 - 12:36pm, first published 12:30pm
A WHEELIE bin has been destroyed after it was set alight in the entrance of the bathroom at Cubis Park, Eglinton.

