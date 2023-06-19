A WHEELIE bin has been destroyed after it was set alight in the entrance of the bathroom at Cubis Park, Eglinton.
A crew from the Eglinton Rural Fire Service, and a crew from Fire and Rescue NSW Bathurst, attended the scene on Sunday, June 18, at approximately 4pm after receiving a 000 call at 3:45pm.
Fire crews successfully extinguished the blaze, ensuring that there was no damage to the toilet block itself.
The wheelie bin was destroyed during the fire, and the Eglinton Rural Fire Service crew cleaned the area and disposed of any rubbish and debris.
Bathurst police also attended the scene, and have urged anyone with information in relation to this incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page.
