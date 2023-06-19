BATHURST '75 has maintained its position on top of the Western Premier League (WPL) ladder, with a 2-0 away win from home.
The royal blues travelled to Parkes to face the winless Cobras at Woodward Park, with both goals coming in the first half during a six-minute spell, with Nikki Spice scoring his maiden WPL goal, while Jack Press bagged his fifth goal of the season.
Bathurst '75 coach Mark Comerford was pleased that his team was able to take some early chances, after it squandered a number of chances in the reverse fixture last month.
"The main focus for us was to try and make sure that we were able to take our earlier chances and then open up the game a bit," he said.
"It was pleasing to take a couple of chances and we should've really been up by a few more goals by the time half-time came around.
"But to be up 2-0, we were fairly confident that we could build on that in the second half.
"It was either through not taking our chances or the keeper making some good saves that we weren't able to score."
The match was the first game back for Agieg Aluk, last year's WPL golden boot winner.
Aluk had made the off-season switch to his hometown club Orange Waratahs, but he managed just one goal from the first seven rounds.
His signing will bolster the Bathurst '75 squad, especially as experienced midfielder Josh Brown will be unavailable for at least the next month due to a knee injury.
"I think he enjoyed being back in that environment he had been in," Comerford said.
"Players are pretty accepting of him because they know of Agieg's quality and the personality that he has.
"He played on the weekend and he wasn't like someone that was just new to the club.
"He trained on Thursday, fitted in well and played on the weekend and fitted in well. It's been relatively seamless from our point of view."
While the win keeps Bathurst '75 top of the ladder, the boys in royal blue remain just one point ahead of Bathurst rivals Panorama in second.
Bathurst '75 will next host Dubbo Bulls at Proctor Park on Sunday, June 24, and the visitors will not be wanting a repeat of the last game between the two teams.
Last month, the royal blues went to Dubbo and smacked them 9-1, the equal-biggest win in the history of the WPL.
Kick-off is at 3pm.
