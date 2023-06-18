Your article about the recently completed restoration of Tarana Railway Station also celebrates the great work done on a number of railway stations along the Great Western Line.
In the article, Paul Toole highlighted the work done at Bowenfels, Bathurst, Blayney and Millthorpe stations in recent years.
We now have a very attractive heritage rail corridor in our region, and all concerned are to be commended.
Readers may be aware that the Raglan Railway Station is NSW state heritage listed and that the Raglan Station Restoration Committee, of which I am chairman, has been very active in ensuring its preservation.
Work has been done in conjunction with managers John Holland and UGL to reverse deterioration caused by water ingress, the building has been repainted, re-guttered and drained, and vandal damage has been repaired.
A grounds maintenance program has been put in place and security has been augmented.
Paul Toole has been instrumental in helping us obtain grant funding for an interpretative sign which is in production, along with two station name signs for the platform which will give Raglan back its identity.
The committee also has prepared and distributed an excellent brochure about the station and its history, which is available at the Bathurst Rail Museum and Bathurst Visitor Information Centre.
We have a documented Strategic Plan for Raglan Station which is freely available by emailing saveraglanstation@gmail.com, and a Facebook group of the same name which everyone can join.
