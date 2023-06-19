Family played part in one of Bathurst's Astley Cup golden ages

THE Astley Cup celebrates 100 years in 2023 and there are many Bathurst families and individuals who have a strong history and fond memories about the inter schools competition.
One of those with a big collection of memorabilia and stories from a great period of Bathurst High's cup success is John Bullock.
Bullock said his dad, Sam, and his family were able to play a part in one of the school's golden ages in the competition.
"Dad was in the Astley Cup team from 1934 to 1939 and his brother, Gordon, was there from 1931 to 1936, and dad's sister Dorothy was there from 1937 to 1943," he said.
"Dad and Dorothy were part of the 1939 winning Astley Cup team together. It would have been a thrill for the kids winning it in those days just as much as it is now.
"My dad was part of the athletics side, and so was Dorothy. Dad also played football and tennis as well, Dorothy played hockey and Gordon played tennis, football and was in athletics as well."
Bathurst enjoyed a solid start to its time in the Astley Cup with seven wins between 1926 to 1939.
Following a dominant run in the 50s and early 60s Bathurst infamously went on a 21-year winless run.
In its 100th year Bullock said its exciting to still see new chapters in the Astley Cup story being written.
"It's one of oldest sporting schools competitions in the Southern Hemisphere," he said.
"Dad used to tell me how much of a thrill it was for everyone and how badly they wanted to beat Orange and Dubbo. It's such a big thing for the school."
Bathurst begins its Astley Cup campaign this Thursday when it hosts Orange.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
