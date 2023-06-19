Western Advocate
Family played part in one of Bathurst's Astley Cup golden ages

By Alexander Grant
Updated June 19 2023 - 10:13am, first published 10:00am
THE Astley Cup celebrates 100 years in 2023 and there are many Bathurst families and individuals who have a strong history and fond memories about the inter schools competition.

