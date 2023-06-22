Unique opportunity in cosy Carcoar

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday June 23: 11 Icely Street, Carcoar:
Located in the picturesque village of Carcoar, 'The Saddlery' is an exceptional property that presents a unique opportunity to experience the serenity of village living while immersing yourself in the charm, character, and history of this remarkable home. Dating back to 1845, the property has a fascinating past as a saddlery, inn, and even a haven for bushrangers.
Situated on a generous 1,531 square metre corner block with the picturesque Belubula River as its rear boundary, 11 Icely Street enjoys a prime location adjacent to Carcoar Public School and just moments away from the local park, general store, hotel, and more.
While preserving its rich history, "The Saddlery" seamlessly blends modern touches for comfortable family living. Listing agent, Grant Maskill-Dowton, said the home spans two to three levels and offers a variety of living areas with versatile options to suit your needs.
"The ground floor welcomes you with an inviting shop front, separate living and dining rooms, and a spacious kitchen featuring electric cooking and ample storage," he said. "Additionally, there is a cosy bedroom, an ideal study room, and a functional bathroom boasting a shower, vanity, toilet, and a charming claw-foot bath."
Upstairs, you will discover an impressive master bedroom with an adjoining attic dressing room or comfortable parents retreat, a generous second bedroom with a private balcony, and a large family bathroom complete with a shower, vanity, toilet, and a corner spa bath.
Outside the home, Grant said that the seemingly endless list of features continued. "The expansive paved courtyard, adorned with a shady pergola, provides the perfect setting for outdoor entertaining and relaxation.
"To enhance the versatility of this property, a rear studio is ready to fulfill your desires, whether it's for accommodating guests, creating an inspiring art room, or establishing a home-based business," he said. "Furthermore, side access leads to a double bay shed with power offering ample space for storage and hobbies, and don't forget the downstairs cellar room, perfect for keeping your treasures safe."
Among the many features of this distinctive property, you will find also find ducted heating and cooling throughout, exposed timbers, open-wood fireplaces, and an abundance of character and charm.
