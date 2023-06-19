WITH only one year left at school, Sebastian Klein is eager to create some special memories for Bathurst High Campus during the 2023 Astley Cup.
In what will be the 100th anniversary of the famous competition, Klein has been named in both the rugby league and boys football squads for this year's Astley Cup
And while he's been picked in two teams, rugby league is his main sport and he plies his trade with St Pat's in the under 18s Tom Nelson Premiership.
He said he likes how the crowd brings an added vibe to the Astley Cup.
"When I first moved here, I didn't know what the cup was," he said.
"I've just seen everyone get around it, like the crowd especially, putting in the energy in supporting all the players.
"It just shows how the school is a family and how the town gets around everyone, especially in the 100th year.
"I didn't really understand how big of a deal it was until this year, when Kenny B [principal Ken Barwick] was hyping it up. It means a lot to him, so it means a lot to us students too."
Klein said he's expecting to play fullback in Thursday's clash with Orange High School, but said he can be used as utility player.
When asked if Orange or Dubbo would be the tougher opposition, Klein said the former.
"We haven't versed Orange yet," he said.
"We versed Dubbo a few weeks ago. We beat them 24-8 or something like that.
"Orange have some good players and I've played with a few of them in the Western team, so they'll be tough for sure.
"I also know some of the Orange boys because I play touch football up there. It's fun to beat your mates and give it to them."
Thursday's rugby league match between Bathurst and Orange is set to kick-off from 1pm at Carrington Park.
Orange emphatically won the opening round of the cup against Dubbo College last week.
The Hornets finished with a final point score of 495 to Dubbo's 303.
Orange had a disqualified relay team, accounting for the missing two points.
