PLANS to amend Bathurst Regional Council's Local Environmental Plan to increase the permissible height and floor space ratio to facilitate the Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre (BIMC) and associated car parking have been approved by the State Government.
Amendment 21 to the Bathurst Regional Local Environmental Plan (LEP) 2014, relating to the proposed BIMC and George Street car park sites, was gazetted on June 2, 2023.
The amended controls will permit, with consent, the future development of a six-storey building and four-storey carpark for these purposes only under the NSW Government's Environmental Planning and Assessment Act 1979.
Now that planning controls enabling a new height and floor space ratio have been approved, the next step in the process would be for the developers to lodge a development application.
The development application would be classified as being of State Significance, which would mean it will be assessed and determined by the State Government.
Importantly, there will be further opportunity for the community to comment on the development application when it is placed on public exhibition by the NSW Department of Planning and Environment.
COUNCIL is seeking to capture community sentiment and opinions on flying-foxes in the Bathurst region as part of the Local Government NSW-funded Macquarie Wambuul River Bathurst Flying-Fox Camp Habitat Restoration Project.
The Flying-Fox Camp Management Plan was adopted in 2018 for Machattie Park and Kings Parade, where specialist ecological consultants were commissioned to develop the management plan for the seasonal return of flying-foxes in Machattie Park.
The ecologists conducted an on-site assessment of the flying-fox camp in Machattie Park and developed actions for the restoration of flying-fox roosting habitat along the banks of the Macquarie Wambuul River.
Community consultation was also carried out to gain an understanding of the history of the camp, flying-fox activity in the region and to understand community values and concerns.
It's been five years since the last community sentiment survey on flying-foxes and council would once again like to know the community's values, experiences and concerns regarding flying-foxes and their management.
The survey is available on the Your Say Bathurst website until Friday, July 21.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.