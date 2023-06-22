Western Advocate
Next step for proposed medical centre ... and some flying-fox questions | Mayor's say

By Mayor Robert Taylor
June 22 2023 - 11:00am
WIRES Central West flying-fox rescue co-ordinator Pamela Drury, mayor Robert Taylor and councils environmental programs co-ordinator Kristie Kearney at the bat information evening held in Machattie Park earlier this year.
PLANS to amend Bathurst Regional Council's Local Environmental Plan to increase the permissible height and floor space ratio to facilitate the Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre (BIMC) and associated car parking have been approved by the State Government.

