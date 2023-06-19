THEY'VE been working hard all season and now the Eglinton Eels under 13s' hard work has paid-off.
Played at Cubis Park on Saturday morning, Eglinton claimed a 16-10 win over local rivals St Pat's, bringing an end to the club's five-game losing streak to start the season.
Eglinton coach Aaron Bateup was thrilled with the win, saying his team has been improving every week.
"We had a bit of a chequered started to the season because we've been fairly light on numbers with about 10 or 11 players," he said.
"We've had about five kids tied up with the rugby program up at Stannies, with games clashing a bit.
"We started with a big loss to Mudgee in the first week but they've been improving, even though though they've been getting beat.
"The numbers have been really good at training and they've been training really hard.
"Against St Pat's, we were sort of a full strength team and we ended up beating them in a fairly sea-sawing contest."
Bateup was unable to pick out one stand out player, saying he's pleased with the effort displayed by all his players.
"We always have the same sort of kids that you know what you're going to get," he said.
"We've also got three kids brand new to footy and they've improved every week.
"The effort has always been there, even during those weeks when we were up against it, so it's a good reward for the kids to finally see a bit of the hard work coming off."
In other under 13s results, Bathurst Panthers defeated Lithgow Storm 26-0, Mudgee Dragons made light work of Orange CYMS 36-4 and Bloomfield Tigers had the bye.
The most recent set of matches marked the halfway point of the season, with Mudgee undefeated, having won all six games.
Bloomfield is just behind them, while Panthers and CYMS round out the top four in third and fourth respectively.
