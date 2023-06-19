Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Photos

Group 10 Rugby League Juniors: Eglinton Eels under 13s win first game of the season

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated June 20 2023 - 9:08am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THEY'VE been working hard all season and now the Eglinton Eels under 13s' hard work has paid-off.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.