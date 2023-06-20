DEAN Oxley is always excited to see Bathurst Bulldogs being named in the NSW Country Cockatoos squad but it's even more thrilling for him this time around knowing that he has the opportunity to coach them at that level.
The Bathurst Bulldogs mentor has taken up the head coaching position with the Cockatoos this season, having helped Central West enjoy one of their most successful periods in Caldwell Cup history.
He coached the Bulls to back-to-back cup wins in 2019 and 2021 (the 2020 edition was cancelled due to COVID-19) and came up just short of making it a treble when Central West went down to Central Coast in the 2022 decider.
The Bulls got their revenge during the long weekend with a thumping 52-5 win over Central Coast.
Three of Oxley's Bulldogs - Peter Fitzsimmons, Adam Plummer and Joel Harper - have made the initial 36-man Cockatoos squad that will be trimmed down next month ahead of the Australian Country Shield later this year.
Bulldogs' Mel Waterford, Sarah Colman and Tiarna Anderson earned their place in the initial Country Corellas squad while Harrison Nowlan made the Country Colts training squad.
Oxley said it's exciting to take the step up to the Cockatoos job.
"I'm really looking forward to coaching this," he said.
"I'm quite privileged to coach at Bathurst but this is a whole different level, and there's going to be changes in regards to shape and structure, but it'll be a similar sort of style to Bulldogs.
"As a previous Cockatoos player, to coach this team is not something that I ever thought I would do. I'm proud to have the opportunity, and the idea of offering a point of difference is what I'm all about.
"I won't be going there without wanting to put my stamp on this side. I'm really excited about where we're heading."
Mahe Fangupo, Charlie French (Forbes Platypi), Damian Michael (Cowra Eagles) and Josh Tremain (Orange City) are the other Central West players to make the Cockatoos squad.
Oxley pieced together the side along with assistant coach Joey de Dassell and other selectors, and they're keen to see the group evolve their game.
"We have myself, the other coach and two other selectors involved with this process and it was great to have a fresh pair of eyes looking at the players," he said.
"Central North has been getting back to their strength of old days. The results didn't quite go their way but they've got some classy players that have come back from Shute Shield level.
"It's quite a small side and there won't be too many surprises in that it will be a similar style of football that I'm engaged with in both Central West and Bathurst - high tempo and high skill."
NSW Country went down 34-31 to the ACT and Southern New South Wales Griffins in last year's Australian Country Shield final.
"Our goal is to get the Australian Shield. They've lost it the last two years. We've got a tough draw, getting Western Australia first up," Oxley said.
"All the footballers from Griffins are just one level below Super Rugby, so it's a pretty high standard of football."
Eight players will be cut from Oxley's squad in the weeks following a live scrimmage on July 15.
