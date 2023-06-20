AFTER returning to training only a month after giving birth, there's no doubting Kate Fallon's dedication and passion for rugby league.
The 19-year-old currently plays for South Sydney Rabbitohs in the Tarsha Gala Cup, having previously played for the Canterbury Bulldogs.
And last month she represented her people at the Women's National Championship.
Now years of hard work has payed off for the Bathurst talent, who has been named in the NSW under 19s State of Origin squad.
Fallon said she was informed of her selection on Monday morning, only several hours before the team was made public.
"I found out in the morning and I'm still in a little bit of shock," she said.
"It's kind of unbelievable to be honest.
"The coach [Kate Mullaly] rang me up and told me that I made the team."
Her impressive performance at the Women's National Championship on the Gold Coast was crucial to her selection.
Playing for the First Nation Gems side, Fallon was named as a starting second rower in the team of the tournament, impressing over the course of her four games.
Fallon said her selection is a reward for years of hard work in the sport.
"I came back like four weeks after having a baby, so this is kind of what I wanted to put my all into, so I didn't fall behind anyone," she said.
"It's really showed me that all my hard work has really paid off."
Fallon isn't the only Central West talent in the team, with Orange's Marley Cardwell also picked in the 19-player squad.
The second rower also knows a number of the other girls in the team from playing with them or against them.
"I'm lucky enough to play a lot of rugby union with a lot of them and I also went up against a lot of them in Queensland at the national champs," she said.
"I've played Tarsha Gala against a lot of them and they're all amazing, so I'm so excited to be around that standard of rugby league."
Fallon is yet to start training and the Bathurst talent will find out closer to matchday what position she'll take in the NSW line-up.
The NSW women's under 19s team has not been beaten since the concept first started in 2019, winning every year apart from 2020 when the game was not played due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The girls have had a good run in the past couple of years and we look like we have a really stacked team this year and we have some really good coaches," Fallon said.
"I'm confident and I just want to get out there and do my best job and hopefully we came away with the win.
Last year's match at Leichhardt Oval was a win for NSW to the scoreline of 22-6.
The match will take place at Kayo Stadium in Redcliffe on Thursday, July 13.
