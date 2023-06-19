It's monthly market time again at Tarana - and, yes, there'll be bacon and egg rolls

A BUSY month will continue for Tarana when it hosts its monthly market this weekend.
The village, east of Bathurst, welcomed a steam train recently as it held a celebration for the unveiling of its newly restored rail station buildings.
With that done, Tarana will host its ever-popular markets again this Sunday, June 24 from 9am to 1pm.
"And many of the popular stalls will be on hand," spokeswoman Annie Cook said.
"The much-loved Union Band will provide the music, and Bathurst Rotary will be with us again cooking up a storm for the bacon and egg rolls.
"It's a great way to spend a Sunday morning, with excellent local produce and interesting items on sale and plenty of time to enjoy the music and relax with friends new and old.
"And the weather forecast is just right for an outing on Sunday."
