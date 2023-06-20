DR Tracey Callinan, CEO of Regional Arts NSW, has been honoured with an OAM for her service in regional arts and community development.
Tracey was executive director of Arts OutWest for 13 years until taking up the helm at Regional Arts NSW in January 2022.
Tracey has distinguished herself with many years of service including significant positions at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music and Arts Council England.
She also holds seats on various boards, including Lifeline Central West, and to top it off, she runs a community choir in Bathurst.
STEVEN Cavanagh and Christine MacMillan from Arts OutWest have been working with six local regional artists to deliver a series of large and small mural artworks at the Infant Child Youth Family Mental Health Unit at Bloomfield Hospital in Orange.
These murals have been painted over time throughout the internal and external spaces of the Yaganda Bulabul building.
The works explore the concept of The Three Rivers and have been designed through a process of consultation with local Aboriginal Elders and a steering committee.
Andrew Barnes from Geagle Productions has been filming the artists' progress.
All but one of the murals by Kaiden Powell, Maddison Gibbs, Joel Tonks, Jason Wing and Sonny Day are now complete.
The beautiful decal designs by Kylie Tarleton for glass doors and windows are being printed and installed by Bathurst Signs over the coming weeks.
The Yaganda Bulabul Art Project is engaging the arts to achieve positive health outcomes.
We want to provide patients, caregivers or medical personnel with arts experiences as a means of supporting and distracting them from stress, pain and anxiety - using art to build or reinforce social networks among patients, families and caregivers within the healthcare environment.
Arts OutWest has been working in the arts and health space for many years and in the redevelopment of hospitals in the NSW Central West since 2008.
We have an MOU and partnership with Western NSW Local Health District.
ARTISTS from across the Central West are invited to submit artworks for Orange Regional Gallery's annual community exhibition HERE/NOW.
Entry is open to all artists over the age of 16, living in the local government areas of Orange, Bathurst, Blayney, Cabonne, Cowra, Forbes, Lachlan Shire, Lithgow, Oberon, Parkes and Weddin Shire.
Submission dates are Friday, May 26 to Sunday, July 9.
Opening celebration will be held on Friday, August 4.
Please note that the 2023 submission process is online: https://form.jotform.com/231418743244050
If you would like to make a non-digital submission, please call Claire Buchanan at the gallery on 6393 8136.
PLEASE join us for the Arts OutWest Regional Gathering and AGM in Cowra on Sunday, June 25 from 11am to 3.30pm.
Join us for a day of networking, hearing local arts stories and catching up with Arts OutWest.
We will be spending the day at Cowra Civic Centre and Cowra Regional Art Gallery on Darling Street, Cowra.
Agenda:
At the AGM, we'll also have a camera set up to capture your memories of past Arts OutWest projects and activities as we head into our 50th anniversary year. Bring your stories!
